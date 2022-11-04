Number of single people in Wirral has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

More than a third of people in Wirral were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Wirral when the census took place last year was 97,809, up from 88202 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Wirral, 37.3% were single – an increase on 33.9% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 42.6% of people in Wirral were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 44.8% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 110,492 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, down from 116,267 in 2011.

An additional 619 were in same sex marriages in Wirral last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 313 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 128 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 466 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 26,777 divorced people and 45 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Wirral last year, making up 10.2% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

