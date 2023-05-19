The plans aim to ‘improve the lives of both new and existing residents alike’

Wirral Council and ION Developments have revealed exciting plans to transform industrial land between Conway Street and Green Lane, Birkenhead into a new, sustainable urban village - and they want your input.

Identified in the Wirral Local Plan as the ‘Hind Street Urban Garden Village Masterplan Area’, the plans would deliver up to 1,600 new homes including hundreds of affordable dwellings across a range of home types, as well as new community spaces.

The plans include a primary school and new community buildings, such as offices, shops, cafes and restaurants, healthcare, nursery services, care services and hotels, and a multi-storey car park and mobility hub.

Wirral Council has identified in the draft Birkenhead 2040 Framework and draft Local Plan the need to remove Borough Road (A5227) and Queensway Tunnel flyovers by reconfiguring the gyratory outside of Birkenhead Central Station and rationalising the Tunnel approach area to create a more welcoming gateway to the town. The proposed development builds on this vision and therefore the removal of these flyovers is included.

Before a planning applications are submitted, Wirral Council are asking local residents to share their opinions on the plans. The whole development could take up to 15 years to complete.

Sustainability: The plans aim to create a place is low carbon at its heart, with streets focused on people and cycles rather than cars. According to the plans: “Two train stations, bus routes, and a clear strategy for new sustainable urban drainage and biodiverse rich landscaping will create a place that is truly sustainable and ih.”

How to have your say: A public consultation has been launched to gain feedback and views from the local community, including public drop-in exhibitions at BirkenEd’s Place on Friday May 19 between 12pm and 6pm and Saturday May 20 between 10am and 2pm. Full details can be found via the consultation site and residents can have their say until Tuesday June 13.

1 . Garden Village plans How Green Lane looks now.

2 . Garden village plans How Green Lane could look. The plans aim to focus on walking and cycling. Photo: https://borough-birkenhead.co.uk

3 . Garden village plans How Village Square looks now. Photo: https://borough-birkenhead.co.uk

4 . Garden village plans How Village Square could look. Photo: https://borough-birkenhead.co.uk