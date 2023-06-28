A number of development proposals could see the Wirral completely change over the next few years with thousands of new homes built, a garden village planned and other projects in the pipeline.
Wirral Council said it currently has a target of building 13,160 homes as part of its draft local plan with sites earmarked for more than 16,000 homes in total. A major development policy under government inspection, the local plan looks to preserve Wirral’s greenbelt and only develop housing on brownfield land.
However, a number of developers are challenging the local authority, with Leverhulme proposing thousands of homes that could see the Wirral’s western side known for its small towns and villages change significantly.
Wirral Council is expecting to spend nearly £86m this year to get a number of projects off the ground, and if any of these developments do go ahead, the peninsula could look significantly different in the future.
From plans to build more than 1,000 homes so far near Heswall, Pensby, Irby, and Greasby, to proposals to transform Birkenhead into a sustainable ‘garden village’, these are the projects which could transform the Wirral.
1. Hind Street Urban Village
Wrral Council and ION Developments have revealed plans to transform industrial land between Conway Street and Green Lane, Birkenhead into a new, sustainable urban village.
Identified in the Wirral Local Plan as the ‘Hind Street Urban Garden Village Masterplan Area’, the plans would deliver up to 1,600 new homes including hundreds of affordable dwellings across a range of home types, as well as new community spaces.
The plans include a primary school and new community buildings, such as offices, shops, cafes and restaurants, healthcare, nursery services, care services and hotels, and a multi-storey car park and mobility hub.
A planning application is expected this summer and the whole development could take up to 15 years to complete.
Photo: https://borough-birkenhead.co.uk/masterplan-proposals/
2. Leverhulme Estate
The decision over whether to allow the Leverhulme Estate to build homes on the greenbelt is expected following a lengthy inquiry which should finish on July 4. Leverhulme have put forward plans to build more than 1,000 homes so far near Heswall, Pensby, Irby, and Greasby. The developer hopes to build attractive, sustainable neighbourhoods that will help contribute to housing needs on the Wirral. However the plans have been strongly criticised with protests, rallies, thousands signing petitions, and elected politicians voting against the plans. Leverhulme have appealed the decision to reject seven applications out of eight applications which would see 788 homes built. These plans include some significant developments with nearly 290 homes near Irby, new sports pitches, cycling infrastructure, wildlife habitats, public parks, and support for autism facilities. Photo: Alan Baxter Ltd on behalf of the Leverhulme Estate.
3. Wirral Waters
Wirral Waters is the biggest urban regeneration project in the UK with 13,000 homes proposed, 1,500 trees planted, and 20,000 new permanent jobs could be created as a result. The development includes Redbridge Quay where a number of houses are already up for sale, a resident care project called the Wirral Belong Village, and Millar’s Quay where 500 apartments are being built. Millar’s Quay which is the largest residential development on the docks so far is expected to be completed in 2024. The project will cost £130m and following on from this, other plans for the area include nearly 900 homes along the south side of East Float. A new £25m research centre has also been given the green light as part of the Wirral Waters regeneration project. Photo: Peel L&P
4. Birkenhead Town Centre
Birkenhead town centre could see a number of major changes from new residential developments, a new market, new office space, and changes to some roads. Proposed new residential developments include 84 residential units behind Birkenhead Market and 189 off Europa Boulevard. New cycle lanes and walking routes are also proposed near Conway Street station and Grange Road West is proposed to be moved down to one lane. New office space in the town centre is currently under construction and the demolition of the old House of Fraser building is expected now that has been approved. This demolition is ahead of a new market being built in its place that is expected to open in 2025. Alongside the new homes, Wirral Council hopes to revive the old railway that runs through the town to turn into a new public park with a museum as well as new walkways, event spaces, and a cycle lane. £19.6m of Levelling Up funding has also been granted to help regenerate the area around the Woodside Ferry Terminal. This includes replacing the ferry landing stage, transforming the outdoor area, and upgrading the U-Boat attraction there. Photo: Wirral Growth Company