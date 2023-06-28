4 . Birkenhead Town Centre

Birkenhead town centre could see a number of major changes from new residential developments, a new market, new office space, and changes to some roads. Proposed new residential developments include 84 residential units behind Birkenhead Market and 189 off Europa Boulevard. New cycle lanes and walking routes are also proposed near Conway Street station and Grange Road West is proposed to be moved down to one lane. New office space in the town centre is currently under construction and the demolition of the old House of Fraser building is expected now that has been approved. This demolition is ahead of a new market being built in its place that is expected to open in 2025. Alongside the new homes, Wirral Council hopes to revive the old railway that runs through the town to turn into a new public park with a museum as well as new walkways, event spaces, and a cycle lane. £19.6m of Levelling Up funding has also been granted to help regenerate the area around the Woodside Ferry Terminal. This includes replacing the ferry landing stage, transforming the outdoor area, and upgrading the U-Boat attraction there. Photo: Wirral Growth Company