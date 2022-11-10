Rise in visits to A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital

More patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month,figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 11,238 patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a rise of 11% on the 10,134 visits recorded during September, but in line with the number seen in October 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 7,790 visits to A&E departments run by Wirral University Teaching Hospital.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 27% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

At Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust:

In October:

There were 409 booked appointments, up from 375 in September

63% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

717 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients

Of those, 59 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was 84.5 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times