Rise in visits to A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month

More patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 11,361 patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in July.
That was a rise of 4% on the 10,954 visits recorded during June, but 2% lower than the 11,548 patients seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 8,711 visits to A&E departments run by Wirral University Teaching Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 28% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust:
In July:
There were 440 booked appointments, down from 443 in June
62% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
912 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 8% of patients
Of those, 69 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
The median time to treatment was 97 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 7% of patients left before being treated