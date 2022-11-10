Rise in visits to minor injury units at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust

More patients visited minor injury units at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 4,768 patients visited minor injury units at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a rise of 11% on the 4,304 visits recorded during September, and 29% more than the 3,705 patients seen in October 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 1,478 visits to minor injury units run by Wirral Community Health and Care Trust.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

At Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust:

In October:

99% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was 19 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times