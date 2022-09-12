Road closures: eight for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start this week:

• M53, from 9pm September 12 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, j4 to j2 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• M53, from 8pm September 17 to 5am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 to J3 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M53, from 8pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to junction 1 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• A41, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 North and southbound, from M53 roundbout to A550 Lane one closure due to grass cutting.

• M53, from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 7pm September 23 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 lane closures and slip road closure due to Bridge works.

• M53, from 9pm September 24 to 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5 - carriageway closure for drainage.