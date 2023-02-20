Road closures: eight for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - lane closure due to local authority works.

• M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - lane closure for horticulture.

• M53, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J1 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M53, from 9pm February 23 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M53, from 9pm February 25 to 5am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J2 to J2 - carriageway closure for horticulture.

• M53, from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 to J2 - carriageway closure for horticulture.

• M53, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.