Road closures: five for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 3 carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to 1 - lane closure and carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm October 2 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, jct three to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, jct four to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 9pm October 4 to 5am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to 5 - Lane closure and carriageway closure for drainage.