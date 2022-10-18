Road closures: five for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 9pm October 16 to 5am October 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 - one carriageway closure due to drainage works.

• M53, from 8pm October 17 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 exit slip road Lane one closure for drainage.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm October 26 to 5am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 3 carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• A41, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to A41 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M53, from 8pm October 31 to 3pm November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to junction 2a - Lane closure for communications.