Road closures: five for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:10 GMT
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

    M53, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A41, from 8am March 20 to 5pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound, Hooton Crossroads to Chester Road lane closures for horticultural works,.

    M53, from 9pm March 21 to 5am March 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J4 to J4 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.

    M53, from 8pm March 27 to 5am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J3 to J3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.