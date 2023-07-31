Register
Road closures: four for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M53, from 8pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

    M53, from 8pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J4 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

    M53, from 8pm August 9 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J5 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

    M53, from 9pm August 9 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, one to 2 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.