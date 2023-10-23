Road closures: four for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm October 22 to 5am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 8am October 28 to 4.30pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, five to 4 - lane closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions two to 3 - lane closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 10am to 2pm on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions four to 5 - lane closure for barriers.