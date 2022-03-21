Road closures: four for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

• M53, from 10pm March 21 to 5.30am April 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 1 - A5139 carriageway closure due to installation of new fencing.

• M53, from 5am March 22 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to J4 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 9pm March 25 to 5am March 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.