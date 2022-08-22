Road closures: four for Wirral drivers this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Wirral will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A41, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, Mersey Tunnel to Hoole Village - Lane closure for Electrical works.

• M53, from 8pm July 28 to 7am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J3 to J5 - Lane closure Switching for inspection/survey.

• M53, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J3 to J1 - carriageway closure for Structure - maintenance on behalf of Amey.