Road closures: four for Wirral drivers this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Wirral will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M53, from 8pm July 28 to 7am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8.30pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, jct six to jct seven - Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M53, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J3 to J1 - carriageway closure for Structure - maintenance on behalf of Amey.

• M53, from 9pm September 12 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, j4 to j2 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.