Road closures: four for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A41, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 both directions, junction 5 - carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.

• M53, from 8pm October 17 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 exit slip road Lane one closure for drainage.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

• M53, from 9pm December 7 to 5am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 6 - four carriageway closure for electrical works.