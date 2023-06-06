Road closures: one for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 8pm June 14 to 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to 1 - lane closure for communications.