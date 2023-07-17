Road closures: one for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A41, from 9.30am to 3pm on July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, between Hooton Green and M53 lane closures due to horticulture works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.