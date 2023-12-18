Road closures: one for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Wirral will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M53, from 9pm December 17 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J5 - lane closure for inspection/survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.