Road closures: one for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Wirral will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M53, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, J4 to J5 - lane closure for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.