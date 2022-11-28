Road closures: seven for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm October 17 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 exit slip road Lane one closure for drainage.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J1 to J1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A41, from 9pm November 28 to 5am November 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J6 to J7 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• M53, from 9pm November 30 to 6am December 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, jct three - two lane closures and slip road closures due to structure maintenance works.

• A41, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 both directions, junction 5 - carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.

• M53, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

• M53, from 9pm December 7 to 5am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 6 - four carriageway closure for electrical works.