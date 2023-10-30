Road closures: six for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8am October 28 to 4.30pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, five to 4 - lane closure for drainage.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for communications.

• M53, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions two to 3 - lane closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, Moreton Spur to M53, junction 2slip road closures for horticulture works.

• M53, from 10am to 2pm on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions four to 5 - lane closure for barriers.

• M53, from 9pm November 3 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, two to 2 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).