Road closures: six for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to junction 1 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm September 12 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, j4 to j2 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 to J3 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M53, from 8pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to junction 1 - Lane closure for drainage.

• A41, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 North and southbound, from M53 roundbout to A550 Lane one closure due to grass cutting.

• M53, from 9pm September 24 to 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5 - carriageway closure for drainage.