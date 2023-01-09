Road closures: six for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 5 - lane closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm January 5 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - lane closure for horticulture.

• M53, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J3 to J3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.

