Road closures: six for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm March 25 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, J2 to J1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M53, from 8pm February 27 to 6am April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm March 27 to 5am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J3 to J3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 8pm March 31 to 5am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - lane closure for barriers.

• M53, from 8pm March 31 to 5am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 1 to 2 - lane closure for barriers.

• M53, from 8pm April 6 to 5am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 5 to 6 lane closure for barrier works.