Road closures: three for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A41, from 9pm June 19 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 southbound, M53 to Hooton Green - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• M53, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 8pm June 28 to 5am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, jct three - two lane closures and slip road closures due to structure maintenance works.

