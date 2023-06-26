Road closures: three for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wirral will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• M53, from 9.30am June 26 to 3.30pm June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 westbound, junction 2a lane closure due to electrical works.

• M53, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 8pm June 28 to 5am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, jct three - two lane closures and slip road closures due to structure maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement