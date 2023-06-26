Register
Road closures: three for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M53, from 9.30am June 26 to 3.30pm June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 westbound, junction 2a lane closure due to electrical works.

    M53, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M53, from 8pm June 28 to 5am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, jct three - two lane closures and slip road closures due to structure maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.