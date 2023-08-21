Road closures: three for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A41, from 8am to 5pm on August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 eastbound, one to 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J4 - lane closure for communications.

• A41, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound, Hooton Green to M53 lane closure due to maintenance works.