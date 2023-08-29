Road closures: three for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A41, from 8am to 5pm on August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 eastbound, one to 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J4 - lane closure for communications.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A41, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound, Hooton Green to M53 lane closure due to maintenance works.