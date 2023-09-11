Road closures: three for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J4 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M53, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J5 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• A41, from 9.30am to 3pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, between Hooton Green and M53 lane closures due to horticulture works.