Road closures: three for Wirral drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wirral will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, J4 to J5 - lane closure for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 9pm January 25 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, jct four to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.