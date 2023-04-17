Road closures: three for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm March 27 to 5am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J3 to J3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm April 18 to 5am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.