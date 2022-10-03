Road closures: two for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A41, from 9pm October 8 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 East and westbound, from Ring Road to A55 lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• A41, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to Hooton Roundabout - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.