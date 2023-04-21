Register
Six more deaths recorded in Wirral

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,320 people had died in the area by April 6 – up from 1,314 on the week before.

They were among 29,732 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 20 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 189,407 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 6.