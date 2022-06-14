Three more deaths recorded in Wirral

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wirral.
A total of 1,093 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 14 (Tuesday) – up from 1,090 on Monday.
They were among 25,002 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,023 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 14 (Tuesday) – up from 155,934 on Monday.