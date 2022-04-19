Two more deaths recorded in Wirral

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest five-day period in Wirral.

The dashboard shows 1,042 people had died in the area by April 19 (Tuesday) – up from 1,040 on Thursday, the last working day before the Easter bank holiday.

They were among 24,010 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported today are likely to lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the bank holiday.