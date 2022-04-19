Two more deaths recorded in Wirral

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest five-day period in Wirral.
The dashboard shows 1,042 people had died in the area by April 19 (Tuesday) – up from 1,040 on Thursday, the last working day before the Easter bank holiday.
They were among 24,010 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported today are likely to lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the bank holiday.
A total of 149,401 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 19 (Tuesday) – up from 148,990 on Thursday, the final working day before the bank holiday.