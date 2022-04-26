Two more deaths recorded in Wirral

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wirral.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 4:27 pm

The dashboard shows 1,052 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 1,050 on Monday.

They were among 24,288 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 151,418 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 151,005 on Monday.