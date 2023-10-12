Wirral Community Health and Care Trust: all the key numbers for the NHS Trust in August

More than 100 patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust in August, figures show.

More than 100 patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust in August, figures show.

In response to rising numbers across England, health charities have urged both major political parties to focus on cutting waiting lists.

NHS England figures show 111 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust at the end of August – down from 127 in July, and 112 in August 2022.

None of those had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust was seven weeks at the end of August – the same as in July.

Nationally, 7.7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of August.

The Nuffield Trust said it was alarmed by the most recent figures, with chief executive Thea Stein cautioning progress on cutting waiting times had "stagnated".

"Bringing down record waiting times is a central pledge of both main political parties but achieving this task still looks a long way off. It’s an unavoidable truth that whoever takes power at the next election will need to spend more on the NHS and healthcare," she added.

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in August – the same as in July.

At Wirral Community Health and Care Trust, 235 patients were waiting for a type of cardiology test, called an echocardiography.

None of them had been waiting for at least six weeks.

The Health Foundation also urged political parties to focus on long-term solutions.

Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at the charity said: "Today’s data shows that despite the huge efforts of NHS staff to reduce waiting lists, patients are still experiencing unacceptably long waits for hospital treatment."

"Both major political parties have stressed their resolute commitment to the NHS in recent weeks. However, a national crisis over a decade in the making means that campaign slogans must be matched by concrete plans for improving care, retaining staff, and reforming our neglected social care system," he added.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the NHS was facing increased pressure – with the busiest September ever for 999 calls, alongside ongoing industrial action.