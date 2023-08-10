Wirral Community Health and Care Trust: all the key numbers for the NHS Trust in June

More than 100 patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust in June, figures show.

A think tank has warned the NHS is under significant pressure amid a fresh round of strikes.

NHS England figures show 115 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust at the end of June – up from 106 in May, but a decrease on 186 in June 2022.

None of those had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust was six weeks at the end of June – the same as in May.

Nationally, 7.6 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of June.

Junior doctors are set to stage their fifth strike in the dispute on Friday August 10, walking out for four days from 7am. Consultants will strike for two days from August 24, and have threatened to walk out for a further 48 hours on September 19 if the Government continues to “refuse to agree to pay talks”.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at The King’s Fund think tank, said these strikes are an extra burden on an already stretched health service.

“The longer the strikes go on, the less and less likely it is that the Prime Minister will meet his pledge to reduce waiting lists.

“For the sake of patients, it is imperative that all parties get around the table to resolve this issue. This emphasises how staffing issues make or break almost any target set for the service,” he added.

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in June – the same as in May.

At Wirral Community Health and Care Trust, 378 patients were waiting for a type of cardiology test, called an echocardiography.

None of themhad been waiting for at least six weeks.

The Royal College of Nursing – a staff body – warned the health service “is falling into a deeper crisis”.

Chief nursing officer Nicola Range said: “A decade of underinvestment in the NHS has led to dire consequences for patients and pushed many nursing staff out of the profession they love and with unrelenting pressure on those who remain.”

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England's national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said: “Today’s data is a reminder of the significant pressure on staff with this summer currently on trajectory to be the busiest in NHS history, all while industrial action continues to disrupt services.”

He said despite this, doctors are doing more tests and checks on patients, and have seen record numbers of people suspected to have cancer.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are making progress to deliver on our priority to cut waiting lists and ensure people get the care they need quicker.”