Wirral Community Health and Care Trust: all the key numbers for the NHS Trust in November

Dozens of patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust in November, figures show.

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

Dozens of patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust in November, figures show.

A health think tank warned January strikes would further add to the pressure faced by the NHS during the winter period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS England figures show 84 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust at the end of November – down from 104 in October, and 121 in November 2022.

Most Popular

None of those had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust was five weeks at the end of November – down from six weeks in October.

Nationally, 7.6 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of November – down from 7.7 million in October and the second consecutive fall.

Sarah Scobie, acting director of research at the Nuffield Trust, said: “The fact that NHS staff have been able to increase the number of patients they have been able to treat, coupled with a slowdown in people joining the waiting list, has helped move things in the right direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is also a positive sign to see a reduction in the number of patients who have been left waiting for 65 weeks or more. However, given where we are now, and the challenges of winter, it remains unlikely the NHS will meet the target it set itself to eliminate waits of this length by March this year.”

However, she warned the latest junior doctors’ strike taking place this month “will only add to winter pressure”.

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in November – the same as in October.

At Wirral Community Health and Care Trust, 261 patients were waiting for a type of cardiology test, called an echocardiography.

None of them had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Professor Pat Price, co-founder of the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign, said: “Sadly, these figures are an ominous opening to what looks to be another deeply worrying year for both cancer patients and the frontline staff who are battling against the odds to care for them.”

He added: “These new figures reinforce a picture of years of abject failure and cancer treatment delays.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the decrease in November, a month with no strikes, was “an illustration of the progress NHS staff can make when they don’t have to contend with industrial action”.

“Undoubtedly the strikes are having a significant impact on patient care, it forces those staff – the majority of staff who are not striking – to have to cover for junior doctors and that has a knock-on effect on patients,” they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement