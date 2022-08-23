Wirral establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wirral drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wirral drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Royal Oak Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at 39 Liscard Village, Liscard, Wirral, Merseyside was given the maximum score after assessment on July 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 225 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 153 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.