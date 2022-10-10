Wirral establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Black Toad, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Hetherington Solicitor Partnership, 32 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral was given the score after assessment on September 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 225 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 155 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.