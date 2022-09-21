Wirral establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Wirral drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Old House at Home, a pub, bar or nightclub at Managers Flat The Old House At Home, 30 Queen Street, Tranmere, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.