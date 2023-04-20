Wirral house prices dropped more than North West average in February

House prices dropped by 1.8% – more than the average for the North West – in Wirral in February, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped by 1.8% – more than the average for the North West – in Wirral in February, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 6% annual growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average Wirral house price in February was £205,906, Land Registry figures show – a 1.8% decrease on January.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.6%, and Wirral underperformed compared to the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wirral rose by £12,000 – putting the area 28th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The best annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 14.2%, to £247,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Westmorland and Furness gained just 2.4% in value, giving an average price of £224,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Wirral in February – they dropped 2.2% in price, to £157,049 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 6.1%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 1.4% monthly; up 6.4% annually; £355,261 average

down 1.4% monthly; up 6.4% annually; £355,261 average Semi-detached: down 1.8% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £231,086 average

down 1.8% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £231,086 average Flats: down 1.8% monthly; up 3.9% annually; £119,927 average

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Wirral spent an average of £172,900 on their property – £9,600 more than a year ago, and £42,700 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £237,300 on average in February – 37.3% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Wirral compare?

Buyers paid 3.8% less than the average price in the North West (£214,000) in February for a property in Wirral. Across the North West, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £363,000 on average, and 1.8 times as much as more than in Wirral. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times as much as homes in Burnley (£116,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wirral: £205,906

The North West:£214,146

UK: £287,506

Annual growth to February

Wirral: +6%

The North West: +7%

UK: +5.5%

Best and worst annual growth in the North West

Advertisement

Advertisement