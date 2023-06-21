Wirral house prices dropped slightly in April

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.5%, in Wirral in April, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.9% over the last year.

The average Wirral house price in April was £201,257, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% decrease on March.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.7%, and Wirral was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wirral rose by £5,800 – putting the area 28th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 15.5%, to £249,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Blackpool gained 0.4% in value, giving an average price of £130,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Wirral spent an average of £168,700 on their property – £4,300 more than a year ago, and £37,800 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £232,400 on average in April – 37.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Wirral in April – they dropped 0.8% in price, to £152,216 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 2.3%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.4% monthly; up 3.5% annually; £348,700 average

down 0.4% monthly; up 3.5% annually; £348,700 average Semi-detached: down 0.4% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £226,289 average

down 0.4% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £226,289 average Flats: down 0.3% monthly; up 1.7% annually; £117,958 average

How do property prices in Wirral compare?

Buyers paid 5.4% less than the average price in the North West (£213,000) in April for a property in Wirral. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £363,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in Wirral. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in April

Wirral: £201,257

The North West:£212,814

UK: £286,489

Annual growth to April

Wirral: +2.9%

The North West: +4.8%

UK: +3.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West