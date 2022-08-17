Wirral house prices increased in June

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices increased by 2% in Wirral in June, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8.5% over the last year.

The average Wirral house price in June was £204,172, Land Registry figures show – a 2% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased 2.1%, but Wirral was above the 1% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wirral rose by £16,000 – putting the area 29th among the North West’s 39 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in St Helens, where property prices increased on average by 19.5%, to £184,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Allerdale gained 1.1% in value, giving an average price of £175,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties has remained the primary reason behind climbing house prices across the UK throughout the pandemic.

But activity is starting to slow, with soaring inflation putting household budgets under pressure.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Wirral spent an average of £172,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £43,000 more than in June 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £235,000 on average in June – 36.5% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wirral in June – they increased 2.4%, to £156,335 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.4%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.4% monthly; up 9.8% annually; £349,375 averageSemi-detached: up 2.1% monthly; up 9.5% annually; £228,800 averageFlats: up 2.2% monthly; up 4.5% annually; £120,320 average

How do property prices in Wirral compare?

Buyers paid 3.8% less than the average price in the North West (£212,000) in June for a property in Wirral. Across the North West, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £362,000 on average, and 1.8 times as much as more than in Wirral. Trafford properties cost three times as much as homes in Burnley (£120,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in June

Wirral: £204,172The North West:£212,347UK: £286,397

Annual growth to June

Wirral: +8.5%The North West: +6.2%UK: +7.8%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West