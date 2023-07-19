Wirral house prices increased in May

House prices increased by 1.1% in Wirral in May, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.1% over the last year.

The average Wirral house price in May was £204,130, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1% increase on April.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.2%, and Wirral was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wirral rose by £6,100 – putting the area 24th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 12%, to £239,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hyndburn lost 1.3% of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Wirral spent an average of £171,200 on their property – £4,700 more than a year ago, and £39,900 more than in May 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £235,600 on average in May – 37.6% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wirral in May – they increased 1.6%, to £120,097 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.9%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.1% monthly; up 3.6% annually; £353,570 average

up 1.1% monthly; up 3.6% annually; £353,570 average Semi-detached: up 1% monthly; up 3.3% annually; £229,042 average

up 1% monthly; up 3.3% annually; £229,042 average Terraced: up 1.1% monthly; up 2.4% annually; £154,552 average

How do property prices in Wirral compare?

Buyers paid 3.6% less than the average price in the North West (£212,000) in May for a property in Wirral. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £360,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in Wirral. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£111,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in May

Wirral: £204,130

The North West:£211,790

UK: £285,861

Annual growth to May

Wirral: +3.1%

The North West: +2.7%

UK: +1.9%