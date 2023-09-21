Wirral house prices increased more than North West average in July

House prices increased by 0.6% – more than the average for the North West – in Wirral in July, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.9% over the last year.

The average Wirral house price in July was £205,378, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Wirral was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wirral rose by £1,700 – putting the area 26th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 9.1%, to £242,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Halton lost 2.6% of their value, giving an average price of £180,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Wirral spent an average of £172,210 on their property – £690 more than a year ago, and £36,920 more than in July 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £237,060 on average in July – 37.7% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wirral in July – they increased 0.7%, to £155,962 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.6% monthly; up 1.9% annually; £354,288 average

up 0.6% monthly; up 1.9% annually; £354,288 average Semi-detached: up 0.7% monthly; up 1.1% annually; £230,755 average

up 0.7% monthly; up 1.1% annually; £230,755 average Flats: up 0.2% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £120,351 average

How do property prices in Wirral compare?

Buyers paid 4.8% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in July for a property in Wirral. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £362,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in Wirral. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in July

Wirral: £205,378

The North West:£215,648

UK: £289,824

Annual growth to July

Wirral: +0.9%

The North West: +1%

UK: +0.6%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West