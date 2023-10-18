Wirral house prices increased slightly in August
House prices increased slightly, by 0.3%, in Wirral in August, new figures show.
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.5% annual decline.
The average Wirral house price in August was £206,802, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% increase on July.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices remained static.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wirral fell by £950 – putting the area 25th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Ribble Valley, where property prices increased on average by 6.8%, to £284,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 5.6% of their value, giving an average price of £111,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Wirral spent an average of £173,400 on their property – £1,600 less than a year ago, but £35,400 more than in August 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £238,800 on average in August – 37.7% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wirral in August – they increased 0.5%, to £357,037 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.8%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in Wirral compare?
Buyers paid 4.2% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in August for a property in Wirral. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.
The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £372,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in Wirral. Trafford properties cost 3.4 times the price as homes in Burnley (£111,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).
Factfile
Average property price in August
- Wirral: £206,802
- The North West:£215,791
- UK: £291,044
Annual change to August
- Wirral: -0.5%
- The North West: +0.4%
- UK: +0.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West
- Ribble Valley: +6.8%
- Burnley: -5.6%